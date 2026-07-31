Nirmal Purja among climbers missing after Broad Peak avalanche

New Delhi: World-renowned Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja, who features on the Netflix documentary ’14 Peaks,’ is among the 10 feared missing after an avalanche on Pakistan’s Broad Peak, reports said on Friday, July 31.

Media reports say that the Alpine Club of Pakistan has confirmed that no contact has been established with the climbers since the avalanche struck on Thursday, July 30.

The avalanche reportedly hit when the team, led by Purja, was moving between Camp 2 and Camp 3. All ten mountaineers who were part of the expedition are missing.

The avalanche reportedly struck around noon in Pakistan’s Karakoram Range. There has been no communication with the climbers since, and poor weather delayed rescue efforts by helicopter.

No communication yet

Meanwhile, the mountaineering fraternity is in a state of shock. Purja’s friend Parth Upadhayay said to NDTV, “If anyone can survive this, it is Nimsdai. He is a fighter. After seeing the movement on the tracker device, it gives us, and we are praying for good news and all mountaineers who are affected in the avalanche.”

Upadhayaya said he spoke to Purja on Sunday to wish him a happy birthday and added that the acclaimed climber was excited about this expedition as he was on his way to becoming the first person to complete climbing all the 8000+ peaks thrice.

Located around 8 km from the K2 peak, the second-highest mountain peak in the world, Broad Peak is an 8051-metre peak in the Karakoram Range.