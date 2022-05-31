Nirmala Sitharaman files nomination for Rajya Sabha from Karnataka

Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat as a BJP candidate in Vidhana Soudha (Legislative Assembly), Bengaluru.

She submitted her nomination papers to Vidhana Soudha Secretary Vishalakshi.

Before filing nomination, Nirmala Sitharaman went to the historical Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple in Chamarajpet locality of Bengaluru and offered prayers.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurapa, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel were present at the time of the submission of nomination.

Yediyurappa said: “State BJP thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to contest from Karnataka.”

“BJP has fielded three candidates and all party leaders would put in their efforts to ensure their win,” he added.

The elections are scheduled for June 10.

Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh had submitted his nomination on Monday as the Congress candidate.

The BJP has fielded three candidates, while Congress has fielded two candidates.

A candidate requires 45 votes of MLAs to win the seat. Ruling BJP enjoys the support of 122 MLAs and can ensure the win of two candidates easily.

Opposition Congress with the support of 70 MLAs can ensure the win of one candidate.

JD(S) with 32 MLAs will need the support of national parties to ensure the win of its Rajya Sabha candidate.