Nirmala Sitharaman meets EU Economy Commissioner, discusses India’s G20 presidency

Both the leaders discussed issues related to global economy and furthering India-EU collaboration during the G20 India Presidency in 2023.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 15th October 2022 10:35 am IST
Washington: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to scholars of The Brookings Institution in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Washington, Oct 14 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner of Economy at EU Commission, on the sidelines of IMF-WBG Annual Meetings here.

Both sides discussed the need to further strengthen multilateral development banks to enable them to help countries in need.

They also agreed that G20 had a major achievement on international taxation and the momentum on this must be maintained.

