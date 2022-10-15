Nirmala Sitharaman meets EU Economy Commissioner, discusses India’s G20 presidency

Washington, Oct 14 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner of Economy at EU Commission, on the sidelines of IMF-WBG Annual Meetings here.

Both the leaders discussed issues related to global economy and furthering India-EU collaboration during the G20 India Presidency in 2023.

Also Read Gold falls Rs 261; silver declines Rs 692

Both sides discussed the need to further strengthen multilateral development banks to enable them to help countries in need.

They also agreed that G20 had a major achievement on international taxation and the momentum on this must be maintained.