Nita Ambani’s multicrore Jacob & Co watch trends online, see price

Mumbai: Nita Ambani once again became the center of attention at the recent Ambani pre-wedding celebration on a luxury cruise. Known for her impeccable taste and fashion sense, Mrs. Ambani made headlines with her stunning appearance that perfectly captured the grandeur of the event.

Adorned in an elegant dress by the renowned designer Oscar de la Renta, priced at a lavish Rs. 6,30,000, Nita Ambani exuded grace and sophistication. The custom-made gown was a testament to her status as a fashion icon.

However, it was her wristwatch that truly captivated the viewers and sparked buzz across social media platforms. The Jacob & Co. Rainbow Fleurs de Jardin watch, valued between Rs. 3 crore to 4 crore, is a masterpiece of luxury.

This isn’t the first time Nita Ambani has been seen sporting this lovely watch. In 2023, during the grand birthday celebration for Isha Ambani’s twin daughters, Aadiya and Krishna, she was photographed wearing the same timepiece. This suggests that it’s definitely one of her favorite luxury watch she chooses for special occasions.

Nita Ambani’s choice of attire and accessories for the pre-wedding celebration has once again put her in the spotlight, showcasing her role as a trendsetter of high fashion and luxury.

The Ambani family, renowned for their lavish spending and grand events, is once again in the spotlight. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, and business tycoon Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, are all set to tie the knot on July 12. The wedding, expected to be a grand affair, will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.