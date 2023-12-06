Nitish Kumar to attend next INDIA alliance meet

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that he will attend the next meeting of Opposition I.N.D.I.A. block.

He also hoped that all Opposition parties under the umbrella of I.N.D.I.A contest against NDA unitedly. “I have been talking about unity for the past one year and also advised all Opposition parties to contest the Lok Sabha election jointly. But as the state elections approached, some parties got busy. I reiterate that all parties should sit together and plan out strategies for the 2024 polls,” Kumar said while speaking to media persons here.

Kumar also said that he will go for the meeting of I.N.D.I.A whenever it is held in future.

After the INDIA meeting called by the Congress in New Delhi was cancelled, RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday said that the next meeting will be held on December 17.

“When I expressed my inability to attend the meeting on Tuesday, people came up with numerous theories. My reason was my ill health. I had a mild fever below 100 degrees and hence I took five days’ rest and recuperated at home,” Kumar said.

“Those people were trying to change the country’s history, while we were working for the people of the state and the country. We have provided jobs to lakhs of youths besides conducting caste-cum-economic surveys in the state. Now we have actual data of castes and financial condition of the people,” he said.

“The financial condition of more than 95 lakh people in Bihar is not good as per the survey and hence we have decided to provide Rs 2 lakh to one of the family members as a loan. So we are doing many things and always believe in doing work in the state. Our efforts for the betterment of common people will continue,” Kumar said.