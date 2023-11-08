Nitish Kumar used vulgar language: Asaduddin Owaisi

Taking strong exception to the kind of language used by Nitish Kumar, the Hyderabad MP demanded that he should withdraw his words.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th November 2023 1:28 pm IST
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad: Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar used vulgar language in state Assembly while speaking on population control.

Owaisi told media persons on Wednesday that the language and gestures of Nitish were not at all appropriate. “He is the chief minister of a state and the kind of language he used there was vulgar,” he said.

Stating that Assembly is a sacred place and the chief minister should have realised that he was speaking in the Legislature and not in a cinema theatre where an adult film was being screened.

Owaisi said the chief minister should have stated if women are educated, they can decide when to have children.

He also asked Nitish Kumar what message he was giving through such actions to men who commit atrocities on women.

