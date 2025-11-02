Nitish Kumar’s love for power is more than his love for people of Bihar: Pilot

Patna: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s love for power and chair is more than his love for the people of the state.

Talking to reporters here in Patna, Pilot also said that the BJP’s ‘baisakhi’ in Bihar will be wrested after the assembly poll results.

Pilot said, “Contrary to its claim of ‘400 paar’, the BJP had failed to get even 250 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It was forced to bank upon its ‘baisakhis’ in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh to form the government at the Centre.”

He alleged that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has become “helpless” before the BJP.

Pilot said, “He is the same Nitish Kumar, who couriered hundreds of bitten nails of Biharis to Narendra Modi when the PM had raised questions on DNA. Now, the attachment to the CM chair has rendered him helpless.”

The Congress leader said that the ‘double engine’ that NDA leaders keep talking about “has failed on all fronts”.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he questioned, “Modi ji is coming for roadshow in Bihar today, but how many promises has he fulfilled regarding Bihar—1.25 lakh crore package implementation, bringing investment, ensuring employment, and doubling farmers’ income?”

He alleged that the roads on which the PM will travel today are the same on which “students were beaten” for protesting against unemployment and other issues.

Referring to NDA’s election manifesto, Pilot alleged that the alliance is “misleading people” by making “new false promises” even as “old assurances remain unmaterialised”.

He said, “The NDA had the opportunity to work for the development of Bihar over the last 20 years, but it has failed to do so, and keeps floating new promises.”

He claimed that Bihar is grappling with migration and unemployment, and “only a change in government can help people escape from this situation”.

Pilot assured that whatever promises the INDIA bloc has made in its manifesto will be fulfilled. Regarding its job promise, he said, “if there is a firm resolve”, it is possible to provide widespread employment to youth.

He exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will “comfortably cross the magic figure mark” in the Bihar Assembly elections.

On the arrest of JD(U) candidate from Mokama, Anant Singh, Pilot said, “The arrest has been made due to public pressure. NDA leaders raise questions over ‘jungle raj’, and see what is happening under their nose. This is not an isolated incident. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is directly responsible for these incidents.”