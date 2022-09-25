Nitish, Lalu Prasad reach 10 Janpath to meet Sonia

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Sunday reached 10 Janpath to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi to discuss matters pertaining to opposition unity.

The two leaders will brief the Congress chief about the initiatives taken to unite the opposition parties against BJP in 2024.

Nitish Kumar had met Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal, and Sitaram Yechury on his previous Delhi visit.

The meeting gains significance as opposition leaders had come together to pay tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal in Haryana.