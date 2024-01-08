Nitish, Owaisi doing politics over religion: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain

Patna: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday slammed Nitish Kumar, Asaduddin Owaisi and Badruddin Ajmal for doing politics over religion.

Hussain said, “Nitish Kumar always used to ask when the Ram Mandir will be built in Ayodhya. Now everyone knows that Pran Prathistha will take place on January 22. The temple has been built on the directions of the Supreme Court, and all religious bodies, including Muslim organisations, accepted the apex court’s verdict.

“Despite all that, leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi and Badruddin Ajmal are making provocative statements.”

“Badruddin Ajmal said that Muslim and Mosques are in danger. But, such provocative statements will not influence the people of our country. They would not trust such a Bhaijaan, the country trusts only Modi Bhaijaan,” Hussain said.

“We are in pain after seeing how INDI alliance people are treating NItish Kumar. He went there to become convener of INDI alliance but only become the national president of his own party. Bihar has only 40 seats of Lok Sabha and each of the parties of the Mahagathbandhan want to contest all 40 seats. How could 120 seats of Lok Sabha be arranged in Bihar. BJP along with its alliance partners will contest on all 40 seats and make Narendra Modi the Prime minister of the country for the third time,” Hussain said.