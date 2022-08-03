Nitish seeking two cabinet berths in Modi govt’s next expansion

Patna: Amid speculation of a cabinet expansion of the Narendra Modi-led Central government, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is aiming for two ministerial posts this time.

Nitish Kumar, who has recovered from the Covid-19 infection, is likely to go to New Delhi after the Independence Day celebrations. Sources have said that the expansion of the Union Cabinet was put on hold due to the preparation of independence day and Azadi Ka Amrit mahotsav programmes.

At present, Nitish Kumar‘s JD-U has no representation in the Modi government after the resignation of R.C.P. Singh. This time, Nitish Kumar wants two Cabinet Minister posts with probable candidates like his party’s national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and Nalanda MP Kaushalendra Kumar. The name of Lalan Singh is almost final while the second name is either Kaushalendra Kumar or Santosh Kushwaha.

During the last cabinet expansion of the Modi government, Nitish Kumar had given R.C.P. Singh the responsibility to negotiate with the BJP for the two posts of Cabinet Ministers. Singh, however, put the party’s interest aside and took one post for himself and became Union Steel Minister.

In wake of this, Nitish Kumar refused to renominate Singh to the Rajya Sabha after his tenure ended on July 6, forcing him to resign from the Union Cabinet.