Nitish’s remark on women: Criminal case filed in Muzaffarpur court

Patna: A day after Nitish Kumar made objectionable remarks on the role women’s education in population control on the floor of the Assembly, an advocate in Muzaffarpur district court on Wednesday filed a case against the Bihar Chief Minister with the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM).

The petitioner’s advocate, Anil Kumar Singh, said that despite holding a constitutional post, Nitish Kumar outraged the modesty and dignity of women, which is completely unacceptable.

Also Read Nitish Kumar used vulgar language: Asaduddin Owaisi

After accepting the plea, the court listed it for hearing on November 25.

On Tuesday, Nitish Kumar left a number of female legislators feeling awkward as he explained his population control theory on the floor of the House.

Elaborating on the findings of the caste survey, he contended that women’s education has helped the state control rising population.

However, his explanation made female legislators feel awkward as he used some risque language.

“After marriage, men ask their wives to establish sexual relations but as we have educated the women in Bihar, they ask their husbands to stop at the right time. Due to this, the population of Bihar is under check,” Nitish Kumar said, even as his remarks evoked strong criticism from the opposition BJP.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nitish Kumar tendered an apology for the comments he made in the Assembly on Tuesday.

“If I have said something which is condemned by every section of society, I apologise for that statement and also withdraw it. I want to condemn myself for such a statement,” Kumar said while interacting with mediapersons in Patna.