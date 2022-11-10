Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, an extraordinary yet controversial ruler of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Historical Research has described the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur as a vassal ruler, who sought no religious bias nor discriminated among Hindus or Muslims.



The officials of Telangana Council of Historical Research, Captain Pandurangar Reddy, retired professor Dr. A. Satyanarayana, Vishnu Swarup Reddy and T. Vivek, in an exclusive interview with Siasat daily and Sahitya TV, said that the state of Hyderabad and Telangana owns beautiful history.

Also Read Death anniversary of last Nizam of Hyderabad Osman Ali Khan observed

Osman Ali’s major inputs in developing electricity system, radio station, construction of irrigation projects, establishment of industries, airport, railways, RTC, road system in Hyderabad made its identity unique in the world map.



Mir Osman Ali Khan was a secular people-friendly person while sectarian, opportunistic powers and biased historians have portrayed him as a sectarian and tyrannical ruler under an organized conspiracy, claimed the offials.



“No other royal ruler has ever played the role for development of Hyderabad and Telangana and the Country as played by Nizam Osman Ali”, they said.



Captain Pandurnagaridi stated that there are many proofs of Osman Ali being a secular and people-friendly ruler. He provided scholarships to many non-Muslim students, sent them to foreign countries for higher education, including Sarojini Naidu.



“Osman Ali was a ruler of extraordinary vision who left no stone upturned in the development of Hyderabad. Construction of underground drainage system in Hyderabad took place under his rule, which was no less than an achievement”, quoted an officials.



Before the dawn of democracy, Hyderabad was one of the world’s most sophisticated and modern cities where Osman Ali provided employment opportunities by spreading a network of industries on a large scale in districts other than Hyderabad, recalled the officials.



The Last Nizam played a key role in construction of irrigation projects in various districts to provide drinking and farming water facility, thriving the name of Hyderabad on the top of all the indigenous states of the country list in terms of development and prosperity.



Dr. A. Satyanarayana recalled the times when most of the rural states of India were plunged into darkness yet Hyderabad had a decent electricity system. Hyderabad was also mentioned in the case history of country’s first hydroelectric project, he added.



Stressing on the Rular’s dedicated love towards his nation, officials said that “In 1965, Nizam presented 5 tons of gold as a donation to the Motherland despite being deprived of power”.



Vishnusurup Reddy highlighted that the land survey started by Osman Ali is being implemented across the country till date. “There was a perfect calculation and measurements of land, trees, rivers, ponds, and other thing in his state, sought no errors”, he added.



Land survey maps were prepared in different languages for different states during his reign in order to provide ease to their readers. Publications used Telugu in Telangana, Marathi in Maharashtra and Kannada in Karnataka.



Ruler Osman Nizam also paid special attention to public health during his reign by making reasonable arrangements for medical facilities from rural level to Osmania Hospital.



He also encouraged Unani, Ayurvedic and Allopathic medicines with his broad minded and innovative mindset.



T Vivek condemning the claim of Telugu language being crushed in historic times, said that “Though Urdu language held major importance in History, no attempt were made to eradicate the Telugu language, instead the Nizam gave financial assistance to the Telugu madrasas conducted in the Telugu language”.



The present rulers have not constructed anything except the police station buildings and have not tried to do anything new, remarked the Officials.