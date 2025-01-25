Nizam VII embraced change with magnanimity; presented poetic tribute to India’s Republic Day

Hyderabad: India celebrated its first Republic Day in 1950 marked by grand festivities across the country. While Delhi witnessed a majestic parade at Rajpath, Hyderabad commemorated the occasion in its unique way at the Public Garden.

The highlight of the event in Hyderabad was the participation of the 7th Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, as the Raj Pramukh. His active involvement signified his acceptance of the new political reality and his embrace of India’s transformation into a Republic.

The Nizam remains an enigmatic figure in Indian history, known for his strikingly contrasting traits and decisions. Often labeled as a miser for his personal frugality – wearing a torn sherwani and living a simple lifestyle – he was also known for his remarkable generosity, donating vast sums for causes he deemed worthy.

One of the most notable contradictions of his reign was his political stance. He resisted the integration of his Hyderabad State into the Indian Union, a stance that led to the military operation known as ‘Operation Polo’. Yet, after the annexation, he embraced the new reality, even going so far as to celebrate the first Republic Day on January 26, 1950.

Osman Ali Khan’s rule is dotted with such paradoxes, making him a fascinating figure to study. His legacy includes philanthropic contributions to education, healthcare, and religious institutions, alongside political decisions that continue to provoke debate. A ruler of immense wealth and influence, he balanced his miserliness with acts of extraordinary generosity, leaving behind a complex and intriguing historical footprint.

Despite the dramatic turn of events following the merger of the Hyderabad State into the Indian Union, the Nizam displayed remarkable pragmatism. Far from lamenting the loss of his princely sovereignty, he embraced the new political reality with grace. He made an unexpected appearance at the Republic Day festivities in the Public Garden in his capacity as the Raj Pramukh. His presence surprised many, as it symbolized his acceptance of the new democratic order.

But the Nizam’s gesture didn’t end there. After the programme concluded, he hurried back to his King Kothi Palace and in a reflective moment, composed a heartfelt poem hailing the Republic Day. Through this poetic tribute, Osman Ali Khan demonstrated not only his literary flair but also his ability to reconcile with the winds of change.

A poet of consummate skill, the Nizam penned a 16-line Persian nazm hailing the significance of the Republic Day. The poem stands as a testament to his willingness to embrace the nation’s new democratic ethos.

The poem, rich in emotion and thought, caught the attention of prominent figures of the time. Renowned educationist and former Minister, Sir Nizamat Jung translated the ‘nazm’ into English, preserving its elegance and depth. On the request of Nizam, the translated work, along with the original Persian, was sent to the then Chief Minister of Hyderabad, M.K. Vellody, who forwarded it to V.P. Menon, Secretary, Ministry of States, Delhi.

Upon receiving the poem, Menon is believed to have shared it with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was deeply impressed by the Nizam’s poetic tribute to the Republic. Recognizing its significance, Nehru expressed a desire for the poem’s publication in a prominent newspaper. Consequently, both the Persian original and its English translation were published, symbolizing a bridge between Nizam’s past legacy and his acknowledgment of India’s democratic future.

The Persian nazm composed by Osman Ali Khan celebrates the advent of a new era. Sample the verses:

What splendor for our eyes suspicious, fair

What fragrance wafted on the morning air

The tidings that from Delhi’s walls rang wide

Brought solace to all hearts, joy and pride

To hearts released from bonds of caste and race

Yea, hearts that only bend before God’s Grace

How wondrous is the bond of love! No heart

Disowns the spell it works by mystic art

‘Karbalas martyrdom’ love’s glorious meed

Proclaims what blessings crown the pure heart’s creed

It’s not the throned seat, the waving plume

The heart’s the throne that golden deeds illume

The feast is prepared, the sparkling bowl o’erflows

What joyous strains towards thee the Zephyr blows

The new Dawn’s greetings, ‘Osman’, rich and strange,

And the four quarters hail the promised change

“The Nizam didn’t allow any reservations to overcome him and wholeheartedly welcomed the change,” writes historian, Dawood Ashraf, who produced the poem in his book. The nazm remains a remarkable artifact of Nizam’s reconciliation with the new India and a poetic acknowledgment of the dawn of democracy.