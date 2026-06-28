Nizamabad bandh called after principal assaulted over Urdu

Hyderabad: Several organisations have called for Nizamabad Bandh on Monday, June 29, following an assault on a school principal in Amroor on Saturday, June 27.

These organisations have urged the teachers’ union to support the call after the Principal, Amer Khan, was assaulted for teaching Urdu to students at the Bharat Chandra School.

According to Khan, a group of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers entered the school, questioned him over the teaching of Urdu to non-Muslim students, and allegedly assaulted him.

Khan also alleged that he and another teacher were subsequently taken to a police station, where they were made to sit on the floor for long hours.

Also Read Telangana BJP leaders assault principal for teaching Urdu

“My colleague and I were made to sit on the floor of the police station for long hours. No action was initiated against the attackers,” Khan alleged while addressing the media.

Explaining the introduction of Urdu classes, Khan said the language was included in the curriculum only after parents requested that their children be taught Urdu.

“The parents demanded that students be taught Urdu in the school. Hence, we started teaching the language,” he said.

Several organisations have called for Nizamabad Bandh on Monday, June 29, following an assault on a school principal in Amroor on Saturday, June 27.



These organisations have urged the teachers union to support the call after the Principal Amer Khan was assaulted for teaching… pic.twitter.com/cGSdjyQWHg — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 28, 2026

Expressing disappointment over the incident, the principal said no teacher should be subjected to such humiliation and alleged that the police had failed to take prompt action against those responsible.

Addressing the media, Khan said, “The management decided to include Urdu in the curriculum and hired a teacher for the same.”

He explained that the management was planning to have a separate block for the Urdu department. However, the newly appointed teacher wasn’t aware of this and took a combined class.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with several organisations and members of the public calling on teachers’ unions to support Monday’s bandh in solidarity with Khan and to demand strict action against those involved in the assault.

Meanwhile, following the public outcry, the police registered a case against a few BJP workers in connection with the alleged assault. An investigation is underway.

BJP alleges Namaz is enforced on students

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Nutala Srinivas said that the school is being run by the Mallaiah Educational Trust and accused Khan of forcing Hindu students to offer Namaz. “Such acts hurt the sentiments of Hindus and it is not right to do so,” Srinivas said.

Parents held a protest at the school and asked whether the government has released an order to teach Urdu in the school or if the Muslim students are being forced to read the Bhagwat Gita. As tension escalated, the Amroor police rushed to the school to pacify the parents.

The protestors said that a complaint was filed with the mandal education officer regarding the issue, but no action was taken against the management. BJP, Bajrang Dal, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders alleged that Urdu has been imposed on students since Khan was appointed the principal of the school.