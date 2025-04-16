Nizamabad farmers arrested for brutal tractor murder during panchayat

Hyderabad: Makloor police in Nizamabad arrested two farmers, Karam Naveen and Edagotti Prasad, on Tuesday in connection with the brutal murder of Ryapani Chinna Gangaram, a distant relative of Prasad.

The incident occurred on April 13 in Chikli village during a village panchayat convened to resolve a long-standing land dispute between the parties.

Tractor mowed over Gangaram during panchayat

According to police, tensions escalated during the panchayat when Naveen, allegedly holding a grudge against Gangaram, ran him over with a tractor in front of the village elders, killing him instantly.

Prasad was booked as an abettor, given his history of disputes with Gangaram and his alleged role in instigating the conflict. Both accused were remanded to judicial custody, said Nizamabad north rural circle inspector B Srinivas.

The investigation revealed that Gangaram had planned to sell a piece of land due to financial difficulties.

Prasad, who had a strained relationship with Gangaram, allegedly encouraged Naveen to purchase the land under the name of his brother-in-law.

When Gangaram discovered Prasad’s involvement, he refused to complete the deal despite having received payment. Meanwhile, Naveen had taken possession of the land and started cultivation, which led Prasad to reportedly damage the standing crop repeatedly.

Several panchayats were held to mediate the dispute without resolution. Police stated that Prasad and Naveen, harbouring resentment, conspired to eliminate Gangaram.

On April 13, during another mediation attempt, Naveen allegedly took advantage of the gathering to carry out the fatal attack.

Further investigation is ongoing.