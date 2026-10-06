Nizamabad man who self-immolated dies during treatment

Balkonda MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy was reportedly put under preventive custody by the police at his residence.

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Nizamabad man who self-immolated, dies during treatment, in a white shirt.
Sudhakar

Hyderabad: The man who self-immolated in Nizamabad’s Bheemgal on Monday, October 5, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Tuesday, October 6.

Tension prevailed in the area following Sudhakar’s death. Balkonda MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy was reportedly taken into preventive custody by the police at his residence in Nizamabad.

When contacted, the police did not respond to queries regarding the MLA’s detention.

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Background of the incident

Sudhakar, a hotel owner in Nizamabad, set himself ablaze on Monday in front of the Bheemgal Police Station. He took the extreme step, alleging that police had hindered his livelihood by imposing fines on his hotel.

His family alleged that a Sub-Inspector (SI) from the Bheemgal police station had repeatedly targeted his hotel while other establishments in the area remained unaffected.

According to the family, police took action after a dispute over Sudhakar running his hotel late into the night and having outdoor seating after 10 pm. Sudhakar alleged that police had fined his establishment three times and questioned why he was being singled out while other businesses were also operating late.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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