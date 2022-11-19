Nizamabad MP makes sensational comments against police

Hyderabad: Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri made sensational comments against Telangana police and labelled Hyderabad Commissioner, C V Anand as TRS man.

In a video released after lodging a complaint against TRS MLC K Kavitha for targetting him at a press meet by saying “will beat him will slippers” and conspiring the attack on the MP’s house at Banjara Hills, he said, “after 10 months the BJP will come to power. We will show all these officers their place.”

The MP said, “I have interacted with C V Anand and he speaks as ‘pakka’ TRS worker. Other leaders of my party are saying the same thing. I don’t have trust in the functioning of this police. But I have faith in constitution, so our legal teams lodged the complaint. I know no action will be taken.”

The MP reacting to Kavitha’s chappal comments said will the BJP Mahila Morchi workers keep quite if she touches him. “Our party women will chase and hurl slippers on you and won’t let you sit peacefully,” he told in the video.

The Banjara Hills police had arrested eight persons who tresspassed into the house of Arvind Dharmapuri and damaged the furniture and other articles on Friday afternoon. The attack was allegedly in protest against the derogatory comments made by Aravind Dharmapuri against MLC Kavitha.