Nizampet couple dupes 52 people of Rs 12 crore in chit fund scam; escape

Mohammed Ali and his wife Reshma Jabeen had been running chit schemes in the city since 2016.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th October 2025 9:00 pm IST
fraud

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against a Nizampet-based couple for allegedly defrauding 52 people of about Rs 12.06 crore through a chit fund scam.

Mohammed Ali and his wife Reshma Jabeen had been running chit schemes in the city since 2016. According to the police, they collected monthly instalments from small traders, homemakers, and IT employees, with payments made via UPI to accounts linked to them.

One of the victims, P Praveen Kumar, 40, a private employee, stated that he had invested Rs 34 lakh but received no returns. He said the couple abruptly stopped the chit schemes in October, citing financial losses, and promised to sell their house to repay investors.

Memory Khan Seminar

However, within days, the couple locked their house, switched off their phones, and went into hiding.

The police have registered a case and launched a search for them.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th October 2025 9:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button