NMC permits 6 of 9 Telangana medical colleges to start classes

The six medical colleges will function under Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Waranagal is with an annual intake of 100 MBBS seats for the academic year 2023 to 2024.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 21st April 2023 7:48 pm IST
Andhra workers settled in Telangana urged to transfer their votes
Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted permission to six government medical colleges to start classes for the upcoming academic year.

Telangana Health minister T Harish on Wednesday announced that the NMC has approved the proposals to set up the medical colleges in Jangaon, Khammam, Vikarabad, and Bhupalpally districts.

Also Read
2 new medical colleges with 100 MBBS seats receive approvals, confirms Harish Rao

In the first week of April, the NMC approved two medical colleges to be set up in the Kamareddy and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad districts.

MS Education Academy

The six medical colleges will function under Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).

Harish Rao on Wednesday, said, “The approval process of Nirmal, Karimnagar and Sircilla Medical Colleges reached the final stage.”

“Delighted to share that, out of 9 medical colleges to be started this year, 6 medical colleges already have got permission, i.e., Jangaon, Asifabad, Kamareddy, Khammam, Vikarabad, Bhupalpally. The approval process of Nirmal, Karimnagar and Sircilla Medical Colleges reached the final stage,” he said in a tweet.

Harish Rao further said that the Telangana government is briskly moving forward in setting up one medical college per district towards chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision of “ArogyaTelangana.”

Kamareddy and Jangaon medical college proposals have been approved on basis that all the deficiencies pointed out by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) will be rectified within a period of 3 months.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 21st April 2023 7:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button