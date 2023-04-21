NMC permits 6 of 9 Telangana medical colleges to start classes

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted permission to six government medical colleges to start classes for the upcoming academic year.

Telangana Health minister T Harish on Wednesday announced that the NMC has approved the proposals to set up the medical colleges in Jangaon, Khammam, Vikarabad, and Bhupalpally districts.

In the first week of April, the NMC approved two medical colleges to be set up in the Kamareddy and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad districts.

The six medical colleges will function under Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).

Harish Rao on Wednesday, said, “The approval process of Nirmal, Karimnagar and Sircilla Medical Colleges reached the final stage.”

“Delighted to share that, out of 9 medical colleges to be started this year, 6 medical colleges already have got permission, i.e., Jangaon, Asifabad, Kamareddy, Khammam, Vikarabad, Bhupalpally. The approval process of Nirmal, Karimnagar and Sircilla Medical Colleges reached the final stage,” he said in a tweet.

Telangana govt is briskly moving forward in setting up one medical college per district towards CM Sri #KCR Garu's vision of #ArogyaTelangana



Harish Rao further said that the Telangana government is briskly moving forward in setting up one medical college per district towards chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision of “ArogyaTelangana.”

Kamareddy and Jangaon medical college proposals have been approved on basis that all the deficiencies pointed out by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) will be rectified within a period of 3 months.