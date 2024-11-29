No 1 trending contestant of Bigg Boss 18 who is ‘ruling’ show

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 has been brimming with drama, strategic moves, and intense rivalries. The show, hosted by Salman Khan is close to completing two months. Among the flurry of contestants striving to make their mark, one name is standing out as the undeniable star of the season. Any guesses?

He is none other than Vivian Dsena!

The celebrated actor has not only captivated the audience with his gameplay but has also won hearts with his kindness, charm, and impeccable screen presence.

Vivian’s journey in the Bigg Boss house has been nothing short of extraordinary. From navigating tricky alliances to showcasing emotional depth, he has consistently displayed qualities that make him a fan favorite.

Social media platforms have been buzzing with admiration for the actor, with the hashtag “#VIVIANRULINGBB18” dominating trends on X (formerly Twitter). Fans and viewers alike are convinced that Vivian has all the qualities of a potential winner.

Vivian stands out in the BB house because he is unapologetically real. He doesn’t indulge in fake friendships or create unnecessary drama to stay relevant. His authenticity is unmatched and that’s why he is ruling #BiggBoss18 effortlessly!#VivianDsena #BBKingVivian pic.twitter.com/0Ug0uU6hgh — Mannu #MSD 💛 (@itsmannusaini) November 16, 2024

How Vivian came in to support avinash like a big brother ❤️!



He was literally protecting him!



VIVIAN RULING BB18#Biggboss18 #VivianDsena #vdians pic.twitter.com/opJyEOwfSE — JP (@UNDISPUTEDJP1) November 27, 2024

— ctrl+alt+del : control yourself, alter your thoughts and delete negativity 🔥🔥



vivi stands out strong personality from crowd speaking facts, stand for what he feels right, clarity in thought, patience, priorities & love, care for closed ones #VivianDsena

VIVIAN RULING BB18 pic.twitter.com/EtZUXqLROZ — Snehal (@salmanholicbhai) November 27, 2024

Vivian Dsena, the true hero of Bigg Boss 18

Reality TV personality Manu Punjabi, a seasoned Bigg Boss analyst, has also showered praise on Vivian in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel. Manu described Vivian as the “true hero of the season,” emphasizing how the show seems to revolve around him.

“This is all about Vivian. Even this U-turn game with Rajat seems like it’s revolving around him. When someone’s destiny is shining, everything and everyone aligns in their favor. Season 18 won’t be remembered for the show. It will be remembered for Vivian—his stories, his kindness, and his rise. By the end of this show, don’t be surprised if contestants start chanting ‘Bolo Vivian ki Jai!’” he said.

What makes Vivian’s journey even more loving is his ability to transform relationships in the house. Contestants who once targeted him have now grown to respect and admire him. His genuine nature and composed personality have made him a unifying force in an otherwise divided house.

As the season progresses, viewers eagerly anticipate how Vivian will continue to shape the dynamics of the game. If the current trend is any indication, the actor is well on his way to cementing his legacy as one of the most beloved contestants in Bigg Boss history. Fans are already envisioning a victorious finale for Vivian, and many are confident that he will walk away with the coveted trophy.

What do you think? Comment below.