No action against Owaisi as he is Modi’s close friend: K Narayana

Hyderabad: Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi were close friends, CPI national secretary K Narayana said that it was the reason why no case was filed against Owaisi. He said that no system would work in the Old City of Hyderabad.

He made this statement during a televised interview on Wednesday, May 1.

He also found fault with chief minister A Revanth Reddy for criticising Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his election campaign in that state recently. Opining that criticising someone at a personal level was not right, Narayana said that if someone wanted to criticise the left, they needed to talk about politics, and not about the personal life of someone.

He said that though CPI has been working to strengthen the INDIA Bloc at the national level, and based on the circumstances prevailing in the state and alliances, the two parties were entering into an alliance.

Speaking on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, he said that due to seat adjustments not arrived at in Kerala, the two parties were contesting separately. Though left parties were with INDIA Bloc, he said that in Kerala they were contesting separately.

Noting that there were many reasons for the left parties not contesting in Telangana, he said that though Congress couldn’t give any seats to the left parties, there was no chance of supporting BJP or BRS in Telangana.