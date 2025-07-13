No bullet injuries, say police after gunfire at MLC Teenmaar Mallanna’s office

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police, on Sunday, July 13, have categorically denied any injuries from bullets fired by a personal security officer of MLC Teenmaar Mallanna after his office in Medchal district was attacked by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader and MLC K Kavitha’s Telangana Jagruthi workers.

Malkajgiri deputy commissioner of police P V Padmaja admitted that the personal security officer shot six rounds of gunshots in the air but no one was injured. However, many reports have suggested a Q News employee, identified as Sai, sustained injuries in the incident.

Following the attack, Teenmaar Mallanna has filed a police complaint. The Telangana Jagruthi workers also filed a counter-complaint.

The attack took place at the office of Q News, a YouTube channel run by Mallanna, after he made derogatory remarks about Kavitha. “Is there a pact over a plate? Is there a pact over a bed? What do you have to do with the benefits meant for Backward Classes? Are you even a Backward Class yourself?” he had asked at a public gathering.

Meanwhile, Kavitha has demanded an immediate cancellation of Mallanna’s MLC membership.

“Even if you are from the Backward Class, it is not your right to say such things…our people got angry at your words and protested…Will you just shoot and kill? Can’t you tolerate a woman asking a question!?” she questioned.