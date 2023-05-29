No central discrimination against Bengal: State BJP chief

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th May 2023 9:42 am IST
BJP President Sukanta Majumdar
BJP President Sukanta Majumdar- twitter

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar has asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “pet phrase” of central discrimination against the eastern state was “wrong as facts and figures show the opposite”.

Majumdar, while presenting the nine-year “report card” of the BJP government at the Centre on Sunday, said that from constructing roads to providing water connection to households, the Narendra Modi government has always helped the state.

Also Read
‘BJP trying to create violence in Bengal in lines of Manipur’: Mamata

He claimed that even though the faulty policy of the TMC government prevented land acquisition for highway expansion, the Centre never plugged the fund flow for building new highways in the state.

MS Education Academy

“Take the example of the slow pace of widening of National Highway 34. While it takes only five hours to reach Lucknow from Delhi, it takes around a whole day to reach Balurghat from Kolkata. Why is it so? There is no central discrimination in this,” he said.

Majumdar said he wants the state to be known as a place of job-givers and not job-seekers.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th May 2023 9:42 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button