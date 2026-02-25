No compromise on FTL limits: Commissioner Ranganath inspects Hyderabad lakes

The Commissioner asked officials to protect the buffer zone of the lakes and make sure that no sewage enters the water bodies.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 25th February 2026 9:51 pm IST
Hydraa Commissioner inspecting Gangaram and Eerla ponds for water management.
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspects Gangaram and Eerla ponds

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath, on Wednesday, February 25, inspected Gangaram and Eerla ponds and asked officials not to compromise on their FTL limits.

The development of these ponds has been undertaken by HYDRAA as part of their efforts to protect the city’s water bodies, and they are among the 14 water bodies being targeted in the second phase.

Gangaram pond is spread over 111 acres, while Eerla pond is spread over 32 acres. The Commissioner asked officials to protect the buffer zone of the lakes and make sure that no sewage enters the water bodies.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

He suggested that parks, children’s play areas, and seating arrangements suitable for people of all ages should all be constructed around the lakes and shade-providing trees should also be planted in the area.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 25th February 2026 9:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button