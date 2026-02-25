No compromise on FTL limits: Commissioner Ranganath inspects Hyderabad lakes

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath, on Wednesday, February 25, inspected Gangaram and Eerla ponds and asked officials not to compromise on their FTL limits.

The development of these ponds has been undertaken by HYDRAA as part of their efforts to protect the city’s water bodies, and they are among the 14 water bodies being targeted in the second phase.

Gangaram pond is spread over 111 acres, while Eerla pond is spread over 32 acres. The Commissioner asked officials to protect the buffer zone of the lakes and make sure that no sewage enters the water bodies.

He suggested that parks, children’s play areas, and seating arrangements suitable for people of all ages should all be constructed around the lakes and shade-providing trees should also be planted in the area.