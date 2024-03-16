No corrupt person will be spared, says PM Modi after Kavitha’s arrest

Hyderabad: A day after the arrest of BRS leader K Kavitha in a money-laundering case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the BRS entered into a partnership with other “hardcore corrupt parties” while asserting that no corrupt person will be able to escape.

Modi, who addressed a BJP rally at Nagarkurnool, about 135 km from here, sought the blessings of the Telangana people in the fight against corruption.

“The BRS went outside the state (Telangana) and entered into a partnership with other hardcore corrupt parties. That truth is also coming out daily,” he said.

“No corrupt person will be spared. Today, I am promising the people of Telangana that no corrupt person will be able to escape. I need Telangana’s blessings in the fight against corruption,” he said.

He also attacked both the Congress and the BRS for their alleged corruption, charging that the partnership of corruption is very strong in dynastic parties. Both the Congress and the BRS are partners of corruption, he said.

The Congress did the 2G scam, while the BRS resorted to corruption in irrigation. Both the Congress and BRS support the land mafia, he alleged.

The Enforcement Directorate yesterday arrested BRS MLC K Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in Hyderabad in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Modi, who spoke before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule by the Election Commission, said even before the formal announcement of the poll schedule, people of the country have “announced the result that NDA would cross 400 seats this time”.

In the last seven decades, Congress gave nothing to the country except for “lies and loot” and the party can never ensure the development of Telangana, Modi said.

Congress gave the slogan of ‘garibi hatao’ in the country for decades but has any change come in the lives of the poor, he asked.

Congress used SC, ST, and OBCs as vote banks but has the situation of the society changed in the country, he questioned. The real change happened when the country gave Modi full majority, he said.

“Because there is only one guarantee for change. That is Modi’s guarantee,” Modi said. He highlighted several pro-poor measures of his government, including toilets, pucca houses for the poor, free vaccination and bank accounts for poor.

He added that 25 crore people emerged out of poverty in the country in the last 10 years and a similar change has to be brought in Telangana.

Observing that people have allowed him to serve first as Chief Minister and now as Prime Minister during the last 23 years, he said that he has not used even a single day for himself, but only worked for the 140 crore citizens of the country.

Citing examples of abrogation of Article 370, the construction of Ram temple and making the country the fastest-growing economy, he said that it was a reflection of Modi’s guarantee. He also highlighted other schemes of the NDA government including Ayushman Bharat and Mudra loans.

He attacked Congress and BRS alleging that “dynastic and corrupt parties indulge in politics in the name of social justice”.

Modi also raked up the recent row over a photo in which Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was seen sitting on a small seat, while CM Revanth Reddy and other ministers were seen seated on bigger seats at a temple.

He said that the people of Telangana had seen how the Deputy Chief Minister, who is from an SC community, was insulted.

Vikramarka had clarified about the incident and denied any insult to him. Stating that the BRS is following the footsteps of Congress, Modi referred to former Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments in the past that the country needs a new Constitution. Does it not amount to insulting Babasaheb Ambedkar, he asked.

Noting that Telangana is called the ‘gateway of south’ in the country, Modi said the state’s development has been a priority for him and the NDA government during the last 10 years.

However, BRS and Congress have “shattered every dream of development of Telangana”, he alleged.

Modi urged that BJP MPs should be elected in all constituencies in Telangana so that the “voice of Telangana people” could reach him directly in Delhi to help him serve the people better.

Modi, who held a roadshow here yesterday evening, is scheduled to address another rally at Jagtial in Telangana on March 18.

The BJP is trying to make significant electoral gains in Telangana after winning four out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections.

The BJP has decided to go solo in Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and has expressed hopes of increasing it.