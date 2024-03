Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, March 15, evening held a roadshow in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency here.

Wearing a saffron coloured cap, Modi stood in an open-top vehicle and waved to the people who stood on both sides of the road, greeting him.

Also Read PM Modi to hold roadshow in Hyderabad on March 15

Modi was flanked by Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and the party’s candidate from Malkajgiri Eatala Rajender.

Modi is scheduled to address BJP rallies in Telangana on March 16 and March 18.