No discussions regarding replacing Karnataka BJP president: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Complementing state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel for completing three years in office, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said there have been no discussions in the party regarding the organisational changes or replacing Kateel.

He also expressed hopes that Kateel’s leadership will continue to give more strength to the party in the days ahead, with assembly elections expected in March-April 2023.

“Kateel for the last three years has managed the affairs of the party most efficiently. He has travelled across the state about eight to 10 times. He has organised the party from the booth level. The party has successfully faced Gram Panchayat (polls), Legislative Council (elections) and bypolls under his able leadership,” Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the ruling party is marching ahead successfully and Kateel’s leadership will continue to give more strength to the BJP in the days ahead.

Responding to a question whether there will be any organisational changes including the state president as his three year term ends, or whether Kateel will continue in the post, Bommai said, “I’m not aware of such things, no such discussions have not taken place.”

The BJP in August 2019 had appointed Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha MP Kateel, considered a staunch Hindutva leader, as the president of its Karnataka unit, in place of B S Yediyurappa, who at that time was the Chief Minister of the southern state.

There has been speculation for some time now about organisational changes in the party’s state unit and also the cabinet, ahead of next year’s polls.

Stating that there is no confusion regarding organising Ganesha festival at the Idgah ground in Bengaluru’s Chamrajpet, Bommai in response to a question said, “It will be decided…the Revenue Minister has discussed with senior officials yesterday, verification of applications are on, after that we will decide.”

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Saturday had said that the government is yet to take a final call on allowing the Ganesha festival to be celebrated at the Idgah ground in Chamrajpet, and may decide on it probably on August 30.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on Friday had permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on applications seeking use of Idgah ground at Chamrajpet for religious and cultural activities.

Several groups have come forward seeking permission to organise Ganesha festival at the ground.

The Chief Minister, in response to another question, said that he will be speaking to Deputy Commissioners of the districts that have received heavy rainfall during the last couple of days, and after analysing the situation, will decide on more compensation or funds to be released if needed and measures to be taken.