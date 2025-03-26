No encroachment of University of Hyderabad land by TGIIC: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana minister of IT and Industries, D Sridhar Babu, stated on Tuesday, March 25, that the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has not encroached upon land belonging to the University of Hyderabad nor removed any water resources or rock structures.

He made these remarks in response to “false claims” circulating regarding 400 acres of land in Survey Number 25, located in Kancha Gachibowli, Serlingampally Mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

Sridhar Babu clarified that the Andhra Pradesh government had allocated 400 acres of land to IMG Academies India Private Limited in 2003 for the development of sports facilities.

However, IMG did not commence the project. In 2006, the then Congress government identified violations of regulations and canceled the allocation.

Following this, IMG filed a petition in the High Court, which upheld the government’s decision on March 7, 2024. Subsequently, IMG filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, which dismissed it on May 3, 2024.

The deputy collector and tahsildar of Serlingampally confirmed that these 400 acres are government land based on revenue records and clarified that there is no connection to the Forest Department regarding this land.

The government issued orders on June 26, 2024, to allocate these 400 acres to TGIIC under a new land allocation policy. On July 1, 2024, revenue officials officially handed over the land to TGIIC.

Minister Sridhar Babu emphasized that there are no natural sites like Buffalo Lake or Peacock Lake within the 400 acres being developed by TGIIC.

Rock formations under green zone: Sridhar Babu

He also mentioned that TGIIC plans to establish unique rock formations and mushroom-shaped rare stones as a green zone within this land.

The minister concluded by stating that TGIIC aims to develop world-class infrastructure facilities on this government land.