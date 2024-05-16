No exception made in granting interim bail to Kejriwal: SC

The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th May 2024 1:23 pm IST
SC grants Kejriwal interim bail till June 1 for campaigning in LS polls
In this Thursday, March 28, 2024 file photo Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaves the Rouse Avenue Court where he was produced in the excise policy-linked money laundering The Supreme Court on Friday, May 10, 2024, granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said Thursday that it has not made any exception for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in granting him interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls and “critical analysis of the judgment is welcome”.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta refused to consider claims and counters of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Kejriwal’s lawyer on statements made related to the interim bail to the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor.

“We have not made any exception for anybody, we said in our order what we felt was justified,” the bench said, adding that critical analysis of the judgment is “welcome”.

Appearing for the ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to Kejriwal’s speeches in poll rallies that if people voted for AAP, he would not have to go back to prison on June 2.

“It is his assumption, we cannot say anything,” the bench told Mehta.

A statement made by a senior Union minister, who was not named during the proceedings, was pointed out by advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who was appearing for Kejriwal.

The top court was hearing Kejriwal’s main plea against his arrest.

On May 10, the apex court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The court has asked him to surrender on June 2. The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21.

