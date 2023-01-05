No extra charges for Sankranti festival’s special buses: TSRTC

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Vice Chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar announced that similar to last year, there will be no increase in bus fares for special buses operated during Sankranti festival.

He advised the public not to shell out extra money by travelling in private vehicles which is also unsafe travel.

Sajjanar in an online review meeting on Thursday with EDs, RMs, and DMs at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad said that Sankranti festival is important for TSRTC and every officers should be fully prepared.

He ordered for measures to be taken to ensure hassle-free service to the public during festival season. The depot managers and other officials were also asked to be present at important traffic points and monitor bus operations, he instructed.

Sajjanar also ordered to increase the bus services according to the traffic. A command control center will also be set up at Hyderabad MGBS to take stock of the situation during this period.

Further, a 10 % discount on the return journey is being provided to those who book two-way ticket. Passengers are requested to avail this facility.

Advance ticket booking has been increased from 30 days to 60 days for the convenience of passengers on the occasion of Sankranti. He said that this booking facility will be available till June this year.

The TSRTC has decided to run 4,233 special buses for people going to their hometowns for Sankranti, Shri Sajjanar. Out of which advance reservation facility has been provided for 585 services. It has been explained that these special buses will run from 7 to 14 January.