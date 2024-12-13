‘No food, stay’: 400 IndiGo passengers stranded in Istanbul for over 24 hrs

Around 400 IndiGo passengers, who were travelling to Mumbai and New Delhi from Turkey, were reportedly stranded at the Istanbul Airport for over 24 hours without any food and stay.

The flight 6E18 scheduled for departure on Wednesday night, December 11, was delayed and cancelled due to a technical difficulty.

In a statement, the airline apologised for the “inconvenience caused to the customers”.

“We are aware of the delays on the IndiGo flight connections to Istanbul. We accord the highest priority towards customer convenience and out teams are available at all contact points to assist customers. IndiGo apologises for the inconvenience caused to the customers,” the airline said.

The frustrated passengers have taken to social media platforms to share their ordeal.

Taking to X, Parshwa Mehta said that passengers were not provided with adequate accommodation, alternative flights, communication from IndiGo, or any reparations.

“This delay isn’t just an inconvenience—it’s a blatant failure of basic customer service. Where is the accountability? Where is the empathy for the passengers stranded overnight at the airport?” he said.

Mehta also said no person from IndiGo was present at the gate to explain the chaotic situation, with passengers stranded in Istanbul and given insufficient lounge access.

To make matters worse, NO ONE from Indigo was present at the gate to explain the situation. The news came from Turkish Airlines crew, and there was no formal announcement—just complete chaos — Parshwa Mehta (@parshwa_1995) December 12, 2024

One of the passenger Tarak Avignesh said, “We have a flight from Istanbul to Delhi operated by @IndiGo6E almost 500 people stranded in the airport, actual time is 20:10 but now they said due to some unforeseen reason it is delayed to next day afternoon 13:30 pm, such bullshit, is this the way you treat your passengers?”

We have a flight from Istanbul to Delhi operated by @IndiGo6E almost 500 people stranded in the airport, actual time is 20:10 but now they said due to some unforeseen reason it is delayed to next day afternoon 13:30 pm, such bullshit, is this the way you treat your passengers pic.twitter.com/MXDdvnVnBX — TARAKavignesh_ (@mtarakavignesh) December 11, 2024

Another passenger Anushri Bhansali said, “After months of saving to book a flight home to India, I’m now stranded in Istanbul, exhausted and sick, thanks to your delays and cancellations! Delayed twice by an hour, cancelled with no notice rescheduled 12 hrs later, no details or final confirmation!.”

@IndiGo6E ,After months of saving to book a flight home to India, I’m now stranded in Istanbul, exhausted and sick, thanks to your delays and cancellations!



Delayed TWICE by an hour, CANCELLED with no notice RESCHEDULED 12 hrs later, NO DETAILS or final confirmation! — Anushri Bhansali (@BhansaliAnushri) December 13, 2024

Adwait Kulkarni requested the airline to provide at least some information to passengers on the flight.

“Don’t expect much from you @IndiGo6E but the least you can do is give one proper update to your passengers travelling in 6E 12 and 6E 18 flights on 12th December from Istanbul to Delhi / Mumbai and then stick to it. Not even asking for important stuff like food, accommodation,etc,” he wrote on X.

Don't expect much from you @IndiGo6E but the least you can do is give one proper update to your passengers travelling in 6E 12 and 6E 18 flights on 12th December from Istanbul to Delhi / Mumbai and then stick to it. Not even asking for important stuff like food, accommodation,etc — Adwait Kulkarni (@I_Sherlocked) December 13, 2024

Another passenger Sara Filipcic said, “first time to India and stranded at the Istanbul Airport for the last 24 hours because the IndiGo flight keeps cancelling. No food. No clarity. No representative, No compensation, Pathetic treatment”.

First time to India and stranded at the Istanbul airport for the last 24 hours because the Indigo flight keeps cancelling.

No food. No clarity. No representative. No compensation. Pathetic treatment. @DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI @IndiGo6E @TurkishAirlines @igairportcity — Sara Filipcic (@filipc_sara) December 13, 2024

Other passengers also expressed frustration with the airline for its poor handling of a situation, not explaining the situation or sending a representative at Istanbul Airport.

@IndiGo6E Turkish Airlines staff misbehaving with all passengers. No one from Indigo here yet. Shameful.



Stuck at the airport for more than 26hrs, waiting for Istanbul to Delhi flight.#worstairlinesever pic.twitter.com/WknGA0SJfp — divykriti madaan (@MadaanDivykriti) December 12, 2024

@IndiGo6E multiple people stuck at Istanbul airport. Turkish airlines are not able to change the booking for us because you are not responding. Have never experienced something like this before. The flight was Istanbul to Mumbai which we missed because of a delay of the JFK-IST. — Mitul Jhaveri (@MitulJhaveri1) December 11, 2024

@IndiGo6E



Indigo flight 6E 18 from Instanbul to Mumbai is postponed by 14 hours without any prior intimation.



There are more than 1000 people stranded here in the airport without a single authority to help. pic.twitter.com/FVCazstDrt — K Pranoy (@KovuriPranoy) December 12, 2024

@IndiGo6E flight 6E18 from IST to BOM is delayed by 14 + hours – would like to request a refund. Thanks! — Vaibhav Keswani (@Gonekeswani) December 13, 2024

@IndiGo6E worst flight and very irresponsible and unprofessional airline. I booked the flight from Edh to Delhi via istanbul . I have made stuck at the istanbul airport due to an indigo flight being overbooked. I have been waiting for last 7hrs and no one knows anything — Aditi Singla (@aditi_singla1) December 12, 2024

. @IndiGo6E Flight 6E 12 (Istanbul-Delhi) delayed by 8+ hours. NO accommodation, NO meals, NO staff to assist, just hundreds of passengers abandoned overnight, including elderly and kids. You’ve set a new low for airline incompetence. pic.twitter.com/HWu2pNiNbJ — Himanshu Rajawat (@himanshurajawt) December 11, 2024

On Sunday, December 1, around 60 Indian passengers were stranded at Kuwait International Airport for more than 13 hours after their Gulf Air flight GF 005 from Mumbai to Manchester was diverted following an engine fire incident.