‘No invitation sent’: Raj Bhavan on Telangana Guv’s absence for Secretariat inauguration



Hyderabad: The cold war between the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the BRS Party continues and this time it is around the inauguration of the new Secretariat building.

Following reports of the Governor not attending the inauguration of the new Secretariat building on Sunday despite an invite being sent for the program by the state government, the Governor’s office denied receiving any invite.

Also Read Telangana election 2023: Raja Singh unlikely to get BJP ticket

A press communique issued by Raj Bhavan stated, “Raj Bhavan vehemently denies the baseless and false allegation that an invitation has been extended to the Hon’ble Governor for the inauguration of the New Secretariat Building by the State Government and that in spite of the extension of the invitation the Governor didn’t attend the programme.”

It further stated that “Raj Bhavan further makes it clear that no invitation whatsoever has been sent to the Governor inviting her to the inauguration of the new Secretariat building, and this has been the precise and sole reason for her non-attendance at the inauguration of new Secretariat building.”

The BRS party and Raj Bhavan are at loggerheads over several issues including the clearing of a few bills by the Governor’s office. The state government approached the Supreme Court in this regard recently.