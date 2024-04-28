‘No longer mine…’: UP man tries to kill wife after brother rapes her

A man allegedly attempted to murder his wife by strangling her with a dupatta in Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh as she revealed being raped by his brother on April 2, when her husband was away.

After learning about her sexual assault, he disowned his wife, declaring, “You are no longer my wife. You are my sister-in-law now.” The following day, she stated that his brother was filming the incident on his mobile phone while her husband tried to choke her.

After the woman posted the video and a written complaint on social media, the police booked her husband and brother-in-law under sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to kill), and 328 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Khatauli Kotwali police station.

Efforts are underway to arrest both the accused, and legal action will be taken against them soon, said Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapati.