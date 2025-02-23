No loudspeaker? no problem: Muazzin gives Azaan from terrace of Sambhal mosque

A Muazzin (cleric who offers prayers) gave Jummah prayer (Azaan) atop the roof of Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, following the police actions of removing the loudspeakers installed on the roof of the Sambhal mosque.

Video of the Muazzin, Mohammed Haji Raees delivering Azaan has since gone viral on social media.

Sambhal superintendent of police (SP) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, speaking to the Times of India, said that they are “following government’s order,” and have restricted the usage of loudspeakers at every public place.

The SP added that the Muazzin is free to give Azaan from the terrace, as giving prayers does not come under “criminal activity.”

In January, two Imams were booked for using loudspeakers at mosques by the Sambhal police. Rehaan Hussain, an Imam of a mosque under Bahjoi police station limits and Rizaul Haqat, an Imam of a mosque under the Hayat Nagar police station limits were booked by the police, following the Yogi Adityanath government’s orders.

Sambhal Imam arrested for using loudspeaker in mosque

Earlier in December 2024, a 23-year-old imam was arrested and fined Rs 2 lakh for using a loudspeaker to call for the Azaan.

According to the media reports, the incident took place at the Anal Wali Masjid in the Kot Garvi area amid heightened communal tensions in the city, following recent violence over the survey of the oldest surviving Mughal-era grand mosque, Shahi Jama Masjid.

The imam identified as Tahzeeb was arrested and fined following complaints made by the Hindu right wing, accusing him of using the loudspeaker at an excessive volume.

Sambhal sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra said that preventive measures have been taken considering the disturbance prevailing in the area.

Following the fine, the Imam was released on bail but under the condition that he would not use loudspeakers for the next six months.