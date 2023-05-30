No more acting? Dipika Kakar takes U-turn, see her new statement

Mumbai: Popular television actress Dipika Kakar has found herself at the centre of attention following reports of her departure from acting started surfacing on the internet. The news has garnered significant attention among her fans and the entertainment industry alike. It all started after Dipika’s comments in her recent interview went viral.

In the interview, the Sasural Simar Ka actress said that she doesn’t want to work and wishes to live the life of a housewife and mother post welcoming her first child.

And now, to the great relief of her fans, she has issued a clarification stating that her comments were misunderstood by people and she not quitting acting. Speaking to ETimes, Dipika said that she has always desired to live a life as a housewife, but that doesn’t means that she is not uninterested in working again.

She said, “I just came across this news of me quitting acting as a career. People misunderstood my comments from my previous interview that I’ve given up acting. So I would just like to clarify there is nothing like that. I have always craved to live a life of a housewife (mujhe humesha se housewife banana tha). Shoaib would go to office and I would make breakfast for him and take care of the house. But that doesn’t mean that I don’t want to work ever again.”

“Ho sakta Hai, I won’t work for the next four-five years, or I might soon get offered something very good, and I might accept it also,” she added.

In a recent conversation with First India Telly, Dipika said that she has decided to take a step back from her acting career to focus on the joys of motherhood. “I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy. The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10 – 15 years at a stretch. As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don’t want to work and want to quit acting. I am done. Mujhe aur kaam nahi karna hai. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother,” she said. Check out her interview below.