No new taxes to be imposed: Telangana Dy CM in Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy chief minister and Finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the State government will not introduce new taxes to raise funds for development projects and the implementation of the six guarantees promised by the Congress party.

During a budget discussion on Saturday, he explained that the government had considered the state’s revenue, expenditures, and priorities, including the six guarantees while preparing a balanced budget for the Assembly.

‘Identified alternative revenue sources’

He noted that funding has been allocated for these guarantees and other commitments made by Congress to the public, emphasizing that the government has identified alternative revenue sources to enhance its income.

In the past three months, the government has successfully recovered Rs.500 crore from millers through the Revenue Recovery Act, he said, adding that it has secured Rs.3,561 crore from the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

On LRS scheme

“There are currently 25 lakh applications pending under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), and the government plans to address these soon, which is expected to generate additional revenue for the state. Furthermore, an allocation of Rs.10,000 crore has been made for the development of Hyderabad city, aimed at boosting the state’s revenue. The government is also exploring ways to impose taxes on the private liquor store Tonique, which has not been contributing taxes to the state,” he stated.

He alleged that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government left the state bankrupt, Vikramarka said the burden of unplanned loans was now posing a challenge.

He refuted the allegation that the state government had allocated Rs.3,003 crore for minority welfare by reducing the allocation of SCs and STs.