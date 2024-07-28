Hyderabad: Amid discussions on the metro rail project in the Old City of Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy humorously offered the Deputy CM post to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.

He also assured that the project would be completed before the next assembly polls in the state.

Revanth Reddy offers Kondagal seat to Akbaruddin Owaisi

While speaking on the metro rail project, the Telangana Chief Minister said, “My friend has given 10 years to his old friend. I ask for just four years. It is my responsibility to extend services from the Old City. I will only ask for votes after completing the project.”

He further sought Akbaruddin Owaisi’s support for the victory of the Congress candidate from Chandrayangutta.

When other members of the house pointed out that Chandrayangutta is represented by Akbaruddin Owaisi, Revanth Reddy said, “If Akbaruddin Owaisi contests on a Congress ticket from Kodangal, it will be my responsibility to ensure his victory. Not just that, I will make him sit beside me as the Deputy CM.”

In response to the offer, Owaisi laughed and said that his political journey started in AIMIM, grew up in AIMIM, and will end in AIMIM.

Hyderabad metro from Old City to Airport

The Telangana Chief Minister reiterated that even if the Centre does not cooperate, the State government will take up the construction of a metro line connecting the Old City to the airport.

During the debate on the budget in the Assembly on Saturday, the Chief Minister said it is not an Old City but an Original City.