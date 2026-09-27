No peace in West Asia without Palestine justice: Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said lasting peace in West Asia was impossible without justice for Palestine while addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Wednesday, September 23.

“Palestine remains an open wound on the conscience of the international community, and Gaza remains a visible symbol of the failure of international mechanisms to prevent civilian suffering,” Pezeshkian said.

Also Read Video: Palestinian American confronts Saudi official over Gaza

He criticised what he described as double standards over nuclear weapons, contrasting international scrutiny of Iran with Israel’s alleged possession of nuclear weapons.

“The topic of this gathering is mutual trust. That cannot be achieved with words alone, but by abandoning double standards,” he said.

Pezeshkian said Israel was not a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and claimed it had not allowed international inspections of its nuclear facilities.

“Palestine remains an open wound on the conscience of the international community, and Gaza remains a symbol of the failure of international mechanisms to prevent civilian suffering. For decades, resolutions have been adopted, yet occupation and violence have continued. We cannot… pic.twitter.com/HWoTBthztP — State of Palestine (@Palestine_UN) September 27, 2026

He reaffirmed Iran’s position that its nuclear programme was peaceful and rejected restrictions on its civilian nuclear activities.

“For our country, peaceful nuclear technology is part of our progress,” Pezeshkian said. “We will not bow our head, and we say it clearly. No nuclear weapons, and no limitations to our peaceful nuclear development.”

Turning to Gaza, Pezeshkian said more than 70,000 civilians had been killed, accusing Israel of carrying out widespread attacks in the territory.

“Israel has murdered savagely over 70,000 civilians in Gaza, while Iran, behind the table of negotiation, was being bombed,” he said.

Pezeshkian also defended Palestinian resistance, arguing that people would resist when driven from their land or subjected to attacks.

“If a human being is driven from his or her land, they will resist. If their homes are subjected to bombings and aggression and attacks, they will resist; what other choice do they have?” he said.

He said decades of international resolutions had failed to resolve the Palestinian issue and argued that resistance would continue as long as occupation, aggression and injustice persisted.

“Lasting peace in West Asia is impossible without justice for Palestine,” Pezeshkian said.

His remarks came amid continued international scrutiny of Iran’s nuclear programme and Israel’s military operations in Gaza.