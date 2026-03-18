No police action against common drug addicts in Hyderabad, claims AIMIM MLA

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain urged action against those indulging in drugs and psychotropic substances like ganja and whitener in Nampally assembly constituency.

Speaking during the zero hour in the Telangana Assembly on Wednesday, March 18, Hussain said that the drug menace was severe in certain areas of Nampally constituency, including Mallepally, Habeebnagar and Asifnagar.

He said that there were hotspots/grounds in and around Mallepally where youngsters were consuming ganja and other substances openly, but police were looking the other way instead of taking action against them.

Why target only high-profile people, asks Majid Hussain

“When it comes to cases involving high-profile individuals consuming cocaine, the police is raiding farmhouses, arresting them and sending them to jail immediately. Why all this focus on the rich and high-profile people? Why are the poor people getting access to cheaper drugs being let go,” he questioned.

He also alleged that though the police knew exactly who had been selling these substances and from which locations, they were not taking any action against them. “The police is too scared to even touch a drug addict because they fear that if that person is arrested, he may harm himself in their custody and they will lose their jobs as a result,” Hussain alleged.

“Those who are selling drugs are going to court and obtaining a stay order preventing the police from entering their houses, and the police are sitting clapping their hands,” he added.

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He also mentioned an incident that happened in Habeebnagar recently, where a 12-year-old girl was surrounded by a few youngsters, who were harassing her on the road. “We immediately swung into action and taught them a lesson. But why should we do it? What is the police doing?” he asked.

He urged the state government to take stern action against drug addicts and send them to rehabilitation centres.

Will not spare anyone, says Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who was in Delhi on Wednesday, told the media during a chit-chat that the state government will not leave anybody indulging in drugs, no matter how influential they may be.

He was talking about the case involving former Tandur MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Rohit Reddy and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and others, who were allegedly found consuming cocaine at the former’s farmhouse in Moinabad.

Revanth Reddy said that Mahesh Kumar got station bail in the case as per law, and that he had nothing to do with his release. He also stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to fast-track the investigation into the case.

Waive off traffic challans as Ugadi, Eid gift: AIMIM MLA

AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj raised the chronic issue of traffic congestion in the city, accusing the Traffic Police of not regulating the traffic, but instead focusing on taking photos of traffic violators by standing by the side of the road.

“If someone violates the traffic laws, pull them up and take them to task. But they are levying hefty fines for minor violations by taking pictures on their cell phones. A scooter worth Rs 20,000 has traffic challans amounting to Rs 40,000. How will the people pay?” he said.

On the occasion of Ugadi and Eid-ul-Fitr, he urged the state government to waive 70 per cent of traffic challans on auto drivers and 50 per cent challans on two-wheelers and four-wheelers.