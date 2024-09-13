Telangana govt bans political rallies ahead of Ganesh immersion, Milad un Nabi

Hyderabad: Minister of transport and BC welfare Ponnam Prabhakar announced that the government has imposed a ban on all political rallies in light of the Ganesh immersion procession scheduled for September 17.

During a press conference, he emphasized that while there will be ample opportunities for political activities at other times, during the Ganesh festivities, politics should be set aside within the jurisdiction of the three commissionerates.

“Since Hindu and Muslim communities festivals are being celebrated simultaneously, no politics should be entertained,” Ponnam Prabhakar said.

The state government has made extensive arrangements to ensure the Ganesh idol immersion procession proceeds smoothly and peacefully. He warned that any individual or group attempting to incite unrest will face legal action, as directed by chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

Ponnam Prabhakar also called on the public to cooperate with the government to ensure a harmonious celebration of the festivities.

Also Read Liquor outlets to be closed on Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad, Secunderabad

Liquor outlets to be closed on Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad

Ahead of the final Ganesh idols in the city, the Hyderabad city police issued a notice on Thursday instructing all liquor outlets, bars, clubs and restaurants, to cease the sale and service of alcohol from September 17, 6 am to September 18, 6 pm.

Selling or serving liquor will result in legal action, the notice further said.

Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand said, “In the interest of public peace and tranquillity, all wine/toddy shops and bars, including bars attached to restaurants within the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad shall remain closed on account of final immersion of Ganesh idols.