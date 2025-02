No power supply in some areas of Hyderabad on Saturday

Residents of Hyderabad are going to witness disruption in power supply outages in several areas on Saturday, February 7 as new feeders are installed in preparation for the summer season.

These outages are necessary to ensure long-term infrastructure stability and safety.

Timing of disruption in power supply in Hyderabad

According to reports, power supply outages will occur under Chanda Nagar and Allapur substations. From 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, areas including Aditya Imperial Heights and Marthanda Nagar (11 kV feeders) will be affected.

In Allapur, power will be disrupted in Vivekananda Nagar, Parvath Nagar, and Government Hospital areas, 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Areas of Hyderabad’s Jyothi Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, and Chandra Garden will receive no power supply from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Why are power cuts happening?

The power supply in Hyderabad is being temporarily interrupted for necessary maintenance and safety procedures. New feeders are installed to prevent power outages caused by high electricity demand during summer.

It helps distribute load efficiently, reduce overload on existing lines, and ensure uninterrupted power supply during peak usage.