No proposal to remove Savarkar’s photo from assembly hall: Karnataka Speaker

Belagavi: Amid rumours that the Congress government may remove the photo of BJP’s iconic figure, Veer Savarkar, from the assembly hall in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi, Karnataka assembly Speaker U.T. Khader clarified on Thursday that no such proposal is currently before him.

Speaking to reporters on the issue, Khader stated in Belagavi at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, “Let us see when the proposal in this regard comes before me. For me, the ministers and opposition leaders are the same.”

Speaker Khader also emphasised that his actions would be in accordance with the Indian Constitution.

The rumours suggested that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government is considering replacing Veer Savarkar’s photo with that of the late former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru.

Meanwhile, Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT, Priyank Kharge posed four questions on Veer Savarkar to the BJP and challenged them to answer with a simple yes or no.

Responding to reporters’ questions about the removal of Veer Savarkar’s photo, Priyank Kharge demanded that first the BJP answer who gave the title ‘Veer’ to Veer Savarkar, stating, “No one knows about it; let them explain.”

Kharge further asked if Savarkar had demanded a pension in writing to the British, claiming he had written to the British four or five times on this matter. Additionally, Minister Kharge questioned whether Savarkar’s family members had written to the British about his pension.

He also brought up Savarkar’s call for Indians to join the British army when Subhash Chandra Bose was building the Indian National Army (INA) with the British.

Concluding his statements, Kharge asserted that after answering the aforementioned questions, the BJP leaders could then speak about and praise Veer Savarkar.