No question of tie-up between TRS, Congress: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is in Telangana in his Bharat Jodo Yatra confirmed that there is absolutely no question of any tie-up between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

Rahul Gandhi was speaking at a press conference in Kothur in the state on Monday.

Gandhi visits the state amid tensions in view of the upcoming Munugode by-poll. Slamming his opposition, Gandhi stated that Congress held internal elections for the position of the age-old party’s President but wondered when the RSS-BJP and TRS are going to hold polls.

“Lot of damage done to the institutional framework of our country under the current government at Centre,” said Rahul slamming the BJP.

Speaking of the upcoming polls in Gujarat, Rahul said that the Congress is in full swing in the state, preparing for the assembly elections. He slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and accused them of talking in the air with no work on the ground.