No shoes allowed in centers: TGPSC issues group-1 mains exam guidelines

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has issued guidelines for candidates appearing in the Group I Main examination, beginning on October 21.

According to the notice, Candidates must use the same hall ticket for all six exams and sign it in the presence of the invigilator on each exam day.

The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, and entry into exam centres is allowed between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm. No late arrivals will be permitted after the gates close.

Candidates must carry their hall ticket, original photo identification, and necessary stationery to the exam centre. The TGPSC will provide specific answer booklets for all papers on each examination day, and no additional papers will be provided. Rough work is to be done only in the designated space in the answer booklet; loose sheets will not be permitted in the examination hall, and no paper may be detached from the answer booklet.

Candidates are advised to wear only chappals, as no shoes are allowed. Additionally, there will be no cloakroom or storage facility for valuables or belongings at the examination centres.

Earlier, Group-I aspirants called on the Telangana Congress government to postpone the upcoming Mains examination, scheduled for October 21, until all pending legal disputes are resolved in the High Court.

Also Read Group-I aspirants urge Telangana govt to delay mains examination

The candidates, who qualified for the Mains, questioned how the examination could proceed when 14 legal cases related to Group-I recruitment are still pending, with upcoming hearings before the court.