No state will be discriminated: PM Modi on Delimitation Bill

New Delhi: No state — big or small, north or south, east or west — will be discriminated against in the delimitation of constituencies linked with the implementation of women quota law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday while strongly backing implementation of the reservation in 2029 and warned that those who oppose this initiative will not be forgiven by the women of the country.

Intervening in the debate in Lok Sabha on the three bills introduced for amendment of the women’s quota law and to set up a delimitation commission, Modi also said if any political party opposes the women quota law, it is quite natural that he (Modi) would be politically benefited.

“Here, some people think that there is political self-interest of Modi in this move. If you oppose it, it’s natural I will gain political benefit, but if you walk along, no one will gain any political advantage. We don’t want credit,” he said.

Allaying fears of some states over the delimitation exercise, particularly those from the southern and eastern regions, the prime minister said no state will be discriminated against under the move.

“I want to say from this House today with a great sense of responsibility that whether it is the south, the north, the east, the west, small states or big states, this decision making process will not discriminate against any state or do injustice to anyone,” he said.

Modi also made it clear that the proportion of Lok Sabha seats in any state will not come down as a result of the delimitation exercise.

“There will be no change in that proportion (of Lok Sabha seats) either, and the increase will also be in the same proportion,” he said.

The prime minister said no one should remain under the illusion that they are giving something to the women of this country as reservation in legislatures is their right.

As the mother of democracy, he said it is India’s cultural commitment that women are given their due right.

“It is because of this commitment that we are moving forward. Let us not remain in the illusion that we are giving something to the country’s women, no way. It is their right,” he said.

Modi also said the ruling dispensation does not want credit for implementation of the women reservation law in 2029 and offered to give credit to the opposition.

“We don’t want credit. I give you a blank cheque for claiming credit on passage of women quota bill. If you want me to use the word ‘guarantee’, I use the word ‘guarantee’. If you want me to make a promise, I use the word ‘promise’. Because if the intention is clear, there is no need to play games with words,” he said.

He said those who had opposed in giving this right to women in the past have not been forgiven by the women of this country, they have faced the consequences.

“Today, I have come to appeal to you that do not weigh this on political scales. This is a decision in the national interest. The women across the country and the world are watching us, will see our decisions. But more than the decision itself, they will judge our intent. If there is any flaw in our intent, the women of this country will never forgive,” he said.

Modi said when Parliament was discussing the women reservation legislation in 2023, people were saying, “hurry up”.

“But it couldn’t happen in 2024, because it can’t be done in such a short time. Now in 2029, we have time. If we don’t do it even in 2029, we can imagine what the situation will be like. The demand of the time is that we should not delay any further now,” he said.

He said in 2023, the Parliament unanimously passed the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, the official name of the women reservation act.

“A joyful atmosphere prevailed across the country, and no political colour was attached to it. So it did not become a political issue. Now the question is, how much longer do we have to stall it,” he asked.

The prime minister said in India’s development journey, MPs have got an opportunity to make women part of decision making.

“A developed India does not mean only good infrastructure but participation of women in policy making,” he said.

When an opposition member tried to raise a point about welfare of the backward communities, Modi shot back and said: I come from most backward community but it is my responsibility to take everyone along.”

He said 25-30 years ago, those who opposed women’s reservation did not let their opposition go below the political surface. “So, don’t make the mistake of thinking that today,” he said.

Pointing out the historical hypocrisy where politicians feigned support while systematically sabotaging the bill with technical caveats, Modi observed that the era of openly opposing the reservation is long gone.

He said women of the country can no longer be deceived by complex procedural excuses to delay progress.

Urging the members to abandon their blockades, Modi argued that three decades of obstruction using various technical tangles is more than enough time to reflect on past failures. “You have stopped it for three decades, now you must finally do it,” he said.

Modi said in the last 25-30 years, among the women who have won at the grassroots level in panchayat election systems, there is a political consciousness. “Earlier, they stayed quiet, understood but didn’t speak. Today, they are vocal. Therefore, today, whichever side or opposition there is, those millions of sisters who have represented in panchayats, who have deeply seen people’s joys and sorrows, they are agitated,” he said.

The prime minister said if all parties come together, history bears witness, it won’t go in favour of any one person’s political side.

“It will go in favour of the country’s democracy, in favour of the country’s collective decision-making power, and we all will be deserving of that glory. Neither the treasury bench will be deserving of it, nor will Modi be deserving of it,” he said.

Therefore, Modi said, anyone who smells politics in reservation of seats for women in legislatures should take a look at their own outcomes from the past 30 years.

“Their benefit lies in this too. They will be saved from whatever damage is happening. Therefore, there is no need to give it a political colour. If we all move forward together, this decision will not go in favour of any one political party, but in favour of the country’s democracy,” he said.

The prime minister said women’s participation in the country’s parliamentary democracy is not just about numbers, but a commitment to democratic values.

“We must not assume we are giving something to the Nari Shakti; this is their right,” he said.

Modi said today, in every sphere of life, women’s power is enhancing the pride of the nation, raising the flag high. In every field, he said, the country’s mothers, sisters, and daughters are doing wonders and hence with their involvement, India’s strength is only going to increase further.

“More and more women are becoming leaders at the grassroots level. Including ‘Nari Shakti’ in decision-making is key to building a ‘Viksit Bharat’. This is a historic opportunity to empower our ‘Nari Shakti’,” he said.

The prime minister said as soon as the legislations get passed, he was I’m ready to run advertisement from next day thanking everyone, ready to get everyone’s photo printed.

“Take the credit. Whichever photo you want to get printed, I am ready to get it printed at government expense,” he told the opposition members.

Modi said as the mother of democracy, the women reservation is India’s cultural commitment and because of this commitment that such a system was established in the panchayats.

“I served as Chief Minister for a long time. My experience is that a commitment to resolving sensitive issues proves beneficial. As experience deepens, its strength multiplies many times,” he said.

Lok Sabha on Thursday took up the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, for debate and passage.

According to the proposal, the strength of Lok Sabha will be increased to 815, of which 272 seats will be reserved for women — a total of 33 per cent.