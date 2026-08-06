No support from Rapido after near-fatal accident: Bengaluru woman

Bengaluru: A 32-year-old Bengaluru-based interior designer has alleged that a routine bike taxi ride turned into a life-threatening ordeal, leaving her with severe injuries, mounting medical bills exceeding Rs 20 lakh and an ongoing battle for compensation. She has now announced plans to approach the consumer court, accusing the ride-hailing platform of failing to provide adequate support after the accident.

Sani Krishna, originally from Kerala and currently working in Bengaluru, said the accident occurred on June 17 while she was travelling to her office in Domlur from Byrasandra using a bike taxi booked through the Rapido app. She said the motorcycle travelled barely a kilometre when the rider allegedly attempted to overtake a tractor near Bagmane Tech Park.

Krishna claimed the risky manoeuvre caused the two-wheeler to lose balance, throwing her onto the road, where she was allegedly run over by the tractor. The impact left her with multiple critical injuries, requiring emergency medical attention.

Following the accident, Sani was initially admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru before being shifted to Manipal Hospital, where she underwent several surgeries. She was later moved to Mithras Hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala, to continue treatment and rehabilitation.

A 32-year-old Bengaluru-based interior designer has alleged that a routine bike taxi ride turned into a life-threatening ordeal, leaving her with severe injuries, mounting medical bills exceeding Rs 20 lakh and an ongoing battle for compensation. She has now announced plans to… pic.twitter.com/Hr7DlgHrtn — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 6, 2026

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Shares experience on Instagram

Sharing her experience through a video on Instagram, Krishna alleged that the company’s much-publicised women’s safety commitment failed when she needed it the most. She claimed that despite issuing a legal notice, the company responded only through automated emails, directing her to an insurance claims process instead of offering direct assistance.

According to Krishna, the insurance cover available through the platform was limited to Rs 1 lakh, leaving her to bear the overwhelming cost of medical treatment on her own. She also alleged that several other users had contacted her after her video went viral, claiming they too had struggled to receive adequate support following accidents involving bike taxi services.

Rapido says in touch with victim, she denies

The viral social media posts triggered widespread public reaction, with thousands expressing support for Krishna and calling for stronger passenger safety measures and greater accountability from app-based mobility platforms.

Responding to the allegations, Rapido stated that it was in touch with Krishna regarding the incident. However, she disputed the company’s claim, maintaining that meaningful assistance had not been extended and reiterating her decision to pursue legal action before the consumer court.