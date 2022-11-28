Nodal officials to visit Degree, PG colleges to enroll eligible voters

Hyderabad: In order to register eligible students as voters, nodal officials assigned by the Hyderabad District Election Authority will travel to the city’s degree and postgraduate colleges.

Educational institutions will be identified starting on Monday and till Wednesday, The Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) directed the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to concentrate on students in government and private colleges.

An official of the Hyderabad District Election Authority stated, “Applications of students belonging to other districts will be sent to their respective constituencies.”

Additionally, the DEO gave EROs instructions to ensure that all students were registered to vote by December 4 in full.

Meanwhile, a special campaign was held on Sunday to register new voters and fix electoral rolls. All of the voting places in Hyderabad District’s 15 Assembly segments hosted the campaign.