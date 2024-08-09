Noida school’s ‘no non-veg in tiffin’ circular triggers row

A circular by a school in Noida requested parents not to send non-vegetarian food in the lunchboxes of students.

Following the circular, many parents started questioning the rationale behind it.

Noida school cites reasons

In the circular, the school cited ‘health and safety’ concerns, claiming that non-vegetarian food may get spoiled “when cooked in the morning for lunchtime consumption” and “can pose serious health risks if not stored and handled properly.”

Another reason cited in the circular was ‘inclusivity and respect.’ The school mentioned that though it values diversity and inclusivity, by maintaining a vegetarian food environment, all students feel respected and comfortable.

Also Read IIRF releases list of best schools in Hyderabad

Reactions by parents

Following the circular, many parents started questioning how one’s food choice could disrespect others. They are of the opinion that such a circular is restricting the choice of non-vegetarians.

Regarding the ‘health and safety’ concerns expressed in the circular, parents allege that any food can get spoiled if cooked in the morning for consumption later in the day.

Amid the circular and parents’ objections, education department officials in Noida said that the parents can file a complaint against the circular.