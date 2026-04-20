Noida woman faces rape threats for defending Muslim couple

Noida: Soumya, the 23-year-old woman who defended a Muslim couple from being harassed by a drunken man over their identity, is now facing online threats after the video went viral.

“People are now sending me rape and death threats for defending a couple who were questioned by a random, drunken man only because of their religion,” she said in a video.

Soumya explained that she spotted the man asking the couple for their identity cards because the woman was wearing a hijab. When she approached the man and questioned his authorisation, he initially claimed to be a police officer.

“I told him that even a police officer does not have the right to stop a civilian and ask for their identity proof,” Soumya said. “Just because she was wearing a hijab, he asked them, and she even disclosed her name. He still would not leave, persisting to see their ID card.”

The man has been identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Ram Shyam Enclave in Chipiyana Buzurg village. Following a complaint filed by Imam alleging harassment, police registered a case and arrested him. Further investigations are ongoing.

I alone stood up to him, yet I am receiving abusive threats

“I alone went up to him and took a stand.” According to Soumya, the man himself stated that he was drinking a beer and even snatched the couple’s bike keys, in an attempt to stop them from leaving.

Soumya, the woman who defended a Muslim couple from being harassed by a drunken man over their identity, is now facing online threats after the video went viral.



“People are now sending me rape and death threats for defending a couple who were questioned by a random, drunken man… pic.twitter.com/qkzNG5YF3C — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 20, 2026

“He wanted to know whether the woman was really a muslim or not and was questioning and threatening them”, she told The Print.

“The main point should have been that a man was harassing a woman late at night,” she said. “I am getting rape threats. People are asking how much I charge. The video is proof of a man harassing a couple, but now people are questioning me.”

“Mujhe ulta threats mil rahe hai. Mujhe bola ja raha hai ki mai mulli hu, muslim hu, converted hu. Mujhe itne gande gande rape threats aarahe hai (I am receiving threats in return. I am being told that I am a ‘Mulli’ (a slur for Muslim women), a Muslim, or a convert. I am receiving such disgusting rape threats).”

Soumya shared some of the screenshots of her direct messages where people sent her rape threats and used abusive language.

She has decided to lodge a complaint about the threats being sent from fake accounts.

“People are dragging my family into these threats now”, she said.