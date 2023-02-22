Nok Air’s maiden flight from India takes off from Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Nok Air introduced its maiden flight from GMR International Airport to Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on Wednesday, giving citizens who wish to visit Thailand more options.

Stepping into the Indian market, Hyderabad is Nok Air’s first and only destination in India to introduce direct flights to vibrant Bangkok.

The inaugural flight took off from Hyderabad to Don Mueang International Airport at 12:45 pm. Nok Air’s Boeing 737 MAX 8 will be operated on the route.

The three weekly non-stop Nok Air Flights DD 958 will arrive at Hyderabad Airport at 11:45 am and depart at 12:45 pm.

This will be the second international airline with direct flights to Thailand from Hyderabad Airport.

With Nok Air connecting many tourist destinations in Thailand from Don Mueang International Airport, Thai Air has been operating daily flights from Hyderabad to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok.

CEO-GHIAL, Pradeep Panicker said, “We are elated to be the only airport in India to be connected by Nok Air. Thailand has emerged as one of the most popular tourist destinations among Indians. The introduction of direct flight to Bangkok will not only attract more travellers to Bangkok but will also allow them to explore exotic destinations like Chiang Mai, Betong, Krabi, Phuket and many more.”

“With the airport expansion soon to complete, we are focusing to provide travellers with more choices with international carriers and increasing connectivity to more international destinations from pearl city,” he added.

Nok Air is a budget carrier under the management of Nok Airlines Public Company Limited with direct connections from Bangkok to the popular tourist destinations of Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai among others.